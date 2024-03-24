Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.97-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.24. Accenture also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.970-12.200 EPS.

Shares of ACN opened at $337.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.06. Accenture has a 12-month low of $259.30 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.77.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Accenture by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

