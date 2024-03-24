Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $31,086.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $378,857.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,743,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $110,136. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

