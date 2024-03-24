Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Announces Dividend of $0.84

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8351 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Adecco Group Trading Down 0.1 %

AHEXY opened at $19.42 on Friday. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

