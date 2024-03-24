Adicet Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.19 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $179.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

