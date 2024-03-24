Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $398.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.33 and its 200 day moving average is $381.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

