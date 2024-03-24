AEye (LIDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.22. AEye has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Institutional Trading of AEye

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AEye by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

