Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $84.16 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

