AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.78 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 75.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.