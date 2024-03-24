Akebia Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,762 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 311% compared to the typical volume of 1,644 call options.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

