Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading Down 0.4%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $76.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

