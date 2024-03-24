Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

