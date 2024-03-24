Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.77.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.2 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

TSE ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$63.15 and a one year high of C$87.27.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.