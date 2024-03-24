Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

