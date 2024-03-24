Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 11,029 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,035% compared to the average daily volume of 972 call options.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,653,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

