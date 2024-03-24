Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

