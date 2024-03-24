Altair Engineering’s (ALTR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the software’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALTR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $807,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $8,732,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $807,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,427 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,808 over the last ninety days. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $37,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 346,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

