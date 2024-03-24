Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,271,000 after acquiring an additional 840,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

