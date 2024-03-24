Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director John David Wright Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 9.1 %

CVE:ALV opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.11. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

