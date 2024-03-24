Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director John David Wright Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 9.1 %
CVE:ALV opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.11. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.