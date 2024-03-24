Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 9,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,891,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $181.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.