AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $6.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.
AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of AMC opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
