AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $6.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

