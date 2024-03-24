American Vanguard Co. (AVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

American Vanguard has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

American Vanguard Price Performance

AVD stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,339,000 after acquiring an additional 132,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Vanguard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

