Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 1,821,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,670,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Amigo Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.28. The company has a market cap of £950,660.00, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

