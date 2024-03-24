Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE AMPX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $243.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,800 shares of company stock worth $1,651,116. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMPX shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

