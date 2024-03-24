Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $38.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $185.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

