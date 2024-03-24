Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clover Health Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

In other news, Director Anna U. Loengard purchased 137,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,841 shares in the company, valued at $393,353.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 684.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

