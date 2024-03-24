Analysts Issue Forecasts for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

