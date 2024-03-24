Analysts Offer Predictions for Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comtech Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 93.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

