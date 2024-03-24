Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Global Indemnity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $29.00 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $393.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.