Analysts Offer Predictions for Paramount Global’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 20.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.67. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of 13.40 and a 52-week high of 27.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 160,058 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,852,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

