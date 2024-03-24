Analysts Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $26.93

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.