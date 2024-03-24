Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price at $137.92

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.92.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $5,576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $5,576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,055 shares of company stock valued at $49,165,773. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

