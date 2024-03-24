Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $385.00

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pool by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $416.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business's revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

