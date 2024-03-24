Analysts Set Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target at $118.91

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

RVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Revvity alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Revvity

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter valued at $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $127,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.