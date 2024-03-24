Analysts Set Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Target Price at C$15.86

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.
Several research firms have weighed in on SKE. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
