Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 919.71

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 919.71 ($11.71).

STAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.82) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.06) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.34), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($337,147.80). Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 672.60 ($8.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 621.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.15. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,530.12%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

