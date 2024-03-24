Analysts Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target at $52.85

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,328,104 shares of company stock valued at $285,346,932 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Symbotic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,008,000.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.