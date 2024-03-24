Analysts Set TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) PT at $3.65

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of WULF opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.04.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
