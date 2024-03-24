Analyzing Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTM) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC)

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and Alpha Partners Technology Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science N/A N/A N/A Alpha Partners Technology Merger N/A -90.49% 3.99%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $900,000.00 58.43 -$51.79 million N/A N/A Alpha Partners Technology Merger N/A N/A $9.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Moolec Science and Alpha Partners Technology Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moolec Science.

Risk & Volatility

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Moolec Science and Alpha Partners Technology Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alpha Partners Technology Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moolec Science presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 292.86%. Given Moolec Science’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Alpha Partners Technology Merger.

Summary

Moolec Science beats Alpha Partners Technology Merger on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

