Analyzing Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -75.83% -55.37% -12.23% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Telstra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $266.56 million 0.27 -$106.20 million ($2.48) -0.33 Telstra $15.21 billion 1.90 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KORE Group and Telstra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Telstra 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 240.05%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Telstra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telstra beats KORE Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, security, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise and business customers; wholesale services, including voice and data; and telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers, as well as builds and manages digital platforms. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, and fiber network; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure under the infrastructure services agreement; designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure; and operates the passive and physical mobile tower assets owned or operated by the Amplitel Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

