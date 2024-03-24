Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 2,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 51,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Trading Down 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Anemoi International

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

