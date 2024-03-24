Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $77.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.93.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $149,320.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,365,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

