Arena REIT (ARF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Arena REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Arena REIT Company Profile
