ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKA) Declares $0.32 Dividend

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3221 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKA opened at $62.17 on Friday. ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57.

