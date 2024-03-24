ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKZ) Plans $0.16 Dividend

ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.1 %
ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19.
