Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Trading Down 0.6%

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 346.50 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.43). 159,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 236,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.46).

Asia Dragon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of £559.83 million, a P/E ratio of -391.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 349.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.22.

Asia Dragon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.