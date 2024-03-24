ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.65 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASLN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on ASLN

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.