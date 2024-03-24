ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.65 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
