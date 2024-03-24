Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.02 per share.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $179.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day moving average of $162.85.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

