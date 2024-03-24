Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Down 0.8%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 611 ($7.78) and last traded at GBX 615 ($7.83). 93,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 249,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($7.89).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 710 ($9.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.55) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £748.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4,392.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 557.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 570.32.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

