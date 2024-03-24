Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,546,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

