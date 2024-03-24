Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Increased by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

